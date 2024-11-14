News & Insights

Hokuto Corporation Reports Growth in Sales Amid Losses

November 14, 2024 — 01:25 am EST

Hokuto Corporation (JP:1379) has released an update.

Hokuto Corporation reported a 3.3% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, although the company experienced operating and ordinary losses compared to the previous year. Despite a slight improvement in earnings per share from the prior year, the company remains in a challenging financial position as they have not yet determined their year-end dividend forecast.

