Hokuto Corporation Advances Gut Health Initiatives

November 27, 2024 — 03:54 am EST

Hokuto Corporation (JP:1379) has released an update.

Hokuto Corporation has joined the SCFA Promotion Association to advance the understanding of short-chain fatty acids, known for their positive impact on gut health. The company is collaborating with Metagen, Inc. to highlight the health benefits of mushrooms, which produce SCFAs through microbial fermentation, enhancing immune function. Hokuto aims to elevate mushrooms as a health food and promote healthier lifestyles.

