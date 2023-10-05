Hokuriku Electric Power (TYO:9505) Price Target Increased by 6.95% to 706.35

The average one-year price target for Hokuriku Electric Power (TYO:9505) has been revised to 706.35 / share. This is an increase of 6.95% from the prior estimate of 660.45 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 606.00 to a high of 871.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.19% from the latest reported closing price of 745.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hokuriku Electric Power. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9505 is 0.04%, an increase of 60.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.89% to 10,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,244K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,346K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9505 by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,034K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9505 by 23.03% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 973K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 895K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9505 by 26.94% over the last quarter.

