Hokuriku Electric Power (TYO:9505) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 583.95

The average one-year price target for Hokuriku Electric Power (TYO:9505) has been revised to 583.95 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of 515.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 474.70 to a high of 724.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.28% from the latest reported closing price of 781.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hokuriku Electric Power. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9505 is 0.03%, an increase of 20.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 10,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,244K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9505 by 10.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,298K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9505 by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,053K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 892K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 732K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9505 by 16.19% over the last quarter.

