Hokuhoku Financial Ups Earnings Forecast Amid Strong Interest Income

November 05, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. (JP:8377) has released an update.

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. has revised its earnings forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, anticipating an increase in ordinary profits to 25,500 million yen and interim net income to 18,500 million yen. This adjustment is due to higher-than-expected net interest income from their subsidiary banks, driven by increased lending and securities interest.

