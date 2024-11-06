News & Insights

Hokuetsu Industries Reports Mixed Financial Results

November 06, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

HOKUETSU INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (JP:6364) has released an update.

Hokuetsu Industries Co., Ltd. reported a 6.6% increase in net sales to ¥27,499 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, while operating profit rose by 8.8% to ¥3,913 million. However, the company’s ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 18.0% and 18.2% respectively, reflecting challenges despite the sales growth. The company’s earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, anticipates continued growth in net sales and operating profit.

Tags

Stocks
