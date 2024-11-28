Hokkan Holdings Sees Growth Amid Economic Recovery

Hokkan Holdings Limited (JP:5902) has released an update.

Hokkan Holdings Limited reported a 3.6% increase in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by strategic price adjustments and international market growth. Operating profit saw a significant rise of 6.3%, attributed to higher sales and cost reductions, despite challenges like increased prices and consumer thriftiness. The company exceeded its initial estimates, showcasing resilience amid economic recovery and environmental challenges.

