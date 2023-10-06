Hokkaido Electric Power (TYO:9509) Price Target Increased by 9.58% to 670.65

The average one-year price target for Hokkaido Electric Power (TYO:9509) has been revised to 670.65 / share. This is an increase of 9.58% from the prior estimate of 612.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 555.50 to a high of 777.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.42% from the latest reported closing price of 612.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hokkaido Electric Power. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9509 is 0.03%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 11,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,376K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9509 by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,444K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9509 by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,018K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9509 by 9.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,006K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9509 by 20.36% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 703K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9509 by 18.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

