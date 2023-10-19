Hogs Working Weaker through Midday

Lean hog futures are trading lower, but losses are kept to less than 45 cents through midday. The National Average Base Hog price was 46c lower in the AM report, at $73.67. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 45c weaker to $80.70 on 10/17.

Weekly FAS data showed 30,672 MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 10/12. That was a 9.6k MT increase for the week, but was 10k MT below the same week last year. USDA had the week’s export at 25,814 MT for a yearly total of 1.233 MMT.

Pork cutout futures are mixed, but mostly lower through Thursday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value firmed up by 21c this morning to $88.16. USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.446m head through Wednesday. That is 11k head lighter than last week and is 10k head below the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $67.600, down $0.425,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $72.175, down $0.125

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $77.550, down $0.100,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

