Hogs Were Mixed on Wednesday, but Mostly Weaker

Lean hog prices ended Wednesday down by 5 cents to $1.30. The back months were 5 to 10 cents higher. The National Average Base Hog price increased by 53 cents to $75.09. The 9/08 CME Lean Hog Index was back down by a dime to $86.17.

Pork cutout futures ended the day 25 cents in the red past October’s 62 cent loss. USDA reported the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value $2.98 weaker at $98.22. Bellies were down by $7.42 in the PM report with a $6.81 drop for hams. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.421m head through Wednesday. That is down from 1.447 million head last week.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $83.975, down $1.300,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $76.350, down $0.550

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $95.225, down $0.675,

