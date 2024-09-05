News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Weaker Again on Thursday

September 05, 2024 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Lean hog futures are showing 75 to 92 cent losses across the front months on Thursday.  The national average base hog price was reported at 77.70 on Thursday morning, down 23 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $86.27 on September 3 up 12 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 12 cents in the Thursday AM report at $95.17 per cwt. The loin ribs were the only reported higher, with the belly down $6 to lead the way to the downside. USDA estimated the Wednesday FI hog slaughter at 485,000 head, with the week to date total at 971,000 head. That is well below the previous non-holiday week but 16,157 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs  are at $80.775, down $0.800,

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $71.775, down $0.925

Feb 25 Hogs  is at $75.025, down $0.750,

