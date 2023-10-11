Hogs Walking Lower on Wednesday

The hog market remains below the down-trendline from 9/20 and 9/28 highs, with 10 to 55 cent losses at midday. The October contract is the outlier at a 22c gain so far and an $11.20 premium to Dec. The National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday morning was 45 cents stronger to $74.31. The CME Lean Hog Index was 20 cents weaker on 10/09 to $82.26.

Pork cutout futures are also 52 to $1.47 lower through midday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell another 38 cents on Wednesday morning to $92.69. USDA’s estimate for Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter was 486k head. That has the weekly total at 972k head, -1k for the week and -7k from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.200, up $0.250,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $70.725, down $0.700

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $92.875, down $0.750,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

