Hogs Walk Into the Weekend with Gains

The Dec hog contract saw another wide range for the week’s trade, from -$1.13 to +$2.52. Friday’s 45 cent gain ultimately left Dec hogs with a 15 cent gain for the week. The other nearby contracts were up by 37 to 80 cents for the last trade day of the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Friday afternoon dropped by $1.06 to $65.95. The 11/08 CME Lean Hog Index was $76.87, up by another 18 cents.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $2.48 higher on Friday to $89.42. Picinics were the largest mover with a $15.70 increase to $87.30. USDA reported the week’s pork production at 546.1 million lbs. That compares to 564.2m last week and 537.7 during the same week last year. That put the yearly production at 23.375 billion lbs – +0.3% yr/yr. Hog slaughter was listed at 2.576m head for the week, 3.6% behind last week but 3% more than the same week last year. The YTD total, at 109.773m head, remains 1.5% ahead of last year’s pace.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $71.900, up $0.450,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $75.575, up $0.375

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $82.050, up $0.700,

