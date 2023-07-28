Hogs Up Triple Digits

Lean hog futures are currently trading 65 to 9 cents higher, as the October and December contracts whittle away the inverse with triple digit gains. The National Average Base Hog was $3.07 lower to $99.47 on Friday morning. The 7/25 CME Lean Hog Index was $105.79, up by 53 cents

Pork cutout futures are currently $0.82 to $1.12 in the black for Friday. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $114.50 in the Friday PM report, down by 23 cents. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.861m head for the week through Thursday. That is up 15k head from last week’s pace and is running 17k head ahead of the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $102.925, up $0.900,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $84.725, up $1.475

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $110.175, up $0.825,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.