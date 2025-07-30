Stocks

Hogs Under Pressure at Midday, with Cash Weakness

July 30, 2025 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Lean hog futures are down $1.07 to $2.35 so far on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price had a weighted average of $105.54 in the Tuesday AM report, down $3.48 from the previous report. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 2 cents at $110.30 on July 25.

USDA’s Tuesday morning FOB plant pork cutout value was $0.79 lower at $117.50 per cwt. The rib, ham and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 460,000 head for Monday. That was 13,000 head above last week but down 12,061 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs  are at $107.450, down $1.075,

Oct 25 Hogs  are at $88.525, down $2.350

Dec 25 Hogs  is at $80.600, down $2.300,

