Hogs Turning Lower into Tuesday

Lean hog futures are falling another 32 cents to $1.10 across most contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday morning was not reported due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 82 cents on October 3 at $102.02.

USDA’s FOB plant report showed the pork cutout up $1.51 on Tuesday AM at $108.86 per cwt. The loin and butt primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head for Monday. That is 1,000 head above last week and 18,745 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $98.000, down $0.325,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $86.275, down $1.000

Feb 26 Hogs is at $88.450, down $1.100,

