Hogs Turning Higher on Wednesday

March 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Lean hog futures are back up $1.50 to $2.625 at midday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $89.03 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 28 cents from the previous day on March 3 at $90.22.

Reports are surfacing that the US is throwing around a delay in the implementation of tariffs on autos from Mexico and Canada, though nothing has been made official. President Trump spoke with President Trudeau of Canada this morning though there are no updates to this point on how the meeting went. 

The Wednesday morning FOB plant pork cutout value from USDA was back up $2.36 at $100.13 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower, with the belly up $12.68. USDA estimated the Tuesday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head, with the week to date total at 972,000 head. That is 7,000 head below last week but 35,481 head above the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $84.975, up $2.625,

May 25 Hogs  are at $87.725, up $2.250

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $94.675, up $1.525,

