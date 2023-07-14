Hogs Triple Digits Higher for Week’s Move

Lean hog futures ended the day at or near their session highs with triple digit gains in the front months. July futures closed at a $26.30 premium to December after the two rallied $1.17 and $0.92 respectively. USDA reported the National Average Base Hog price at $101.54, up by 78 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index increased another 70 cents to $99.36 for 7/11.

Pork cutout futures settled the session $0.42 to $1.80 higher on Thursday. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 24 cents higher to $110.90, as the $17.08 increase to bellies was mostly washed by a $10.30 drop in butts. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.847m head for the week through Thursday. That is 50,000 head more than the same week last year.

Jul 23 Hogs closed at $102.350, up $1.175,

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $96.500, up $1.150

Jul 23 Pork Cutout closed at $110.650, up $0.425,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

