Hogs Trading Weaker on Friday

December 26, 2025 — 02:58 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are showing losses of a tick to 65 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Friday morning due to no volume so far. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on December 23 at $83.71. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back up $6.10 at $99.76 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower, with belly back up $25.87. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 170,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.153 million head. That was 309,000 head below last week but still above the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $84.400, down $0.650,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $89.325, down $0.475

May 26 Hogs  is at $93.625, down $0.025,

