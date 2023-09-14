Hogs Trading Weaker at Midday

Thursday’s lean hog trade has futures 20 to 57 cents in the red through midday. October is still up by $2.37 for the week’s move. The National Average Base Hog price dropped back 72 cents to $78.32. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/12 was $86.48, up by 35 cents.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 23,052 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 9/7. That was down from 26.3k MT LW and was 6.5k MT lighter than the 5-wk average. Pork exports were also down 32% wk/wk with 20,720 MT shipped. Total exports remain 7.6% ahead of last year’s pace with 1.096 MMT through 9/7.

Pork cutout futures are also fading through Thursday, though the weakness is limited to 25 cents across the front months. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $98.79 on Thursday morning, up by 57 cents. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.421m head through Wednesday. That is down from 1.447 million head last week.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $83.675, down $0.300,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $75.650, down $0.700

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $95.200, down $0.075,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

