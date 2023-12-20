Hogs Trading Red at Midday

Midday hog futures are down $0.47 to $1.02 so far, leaving the Feb contract at a net $1.82 loss for the week so far. The National Average Base Hog price dropped another $2.20 to $48.09. The CME Lean Hog Index was 56 cents weaker to $66.59 on 12/15.

Trader estimates for the Hogs and Pigs report due on Friday range from a 1.2% drop to a 0.4% increase in the hog herd Dec 1 to Dec 1. The average trade guess is to see a 0.5% lighter inventory of 74.475m head. Analysts estimate the Sep-Nov pig crop to be down 1.7% from last year.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.29 weaker on Wednesday morning to $81.77. The Tuesday FI hog slaughter was listed as 491k head for a weekly total of 968k head. That is 32k more than last week’s pace but trails the same week last year by 3k head.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $70.075, down $0.475,

April 24 Hogs are at $76.900, down $0.700

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $81.725, unch,,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.