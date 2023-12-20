News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Trading Red at Midday

December 20, 2023 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Midday hog futures are down $0.47 to $1.02 so far, leaving the Feb contract at a net $1.82 loss for the week so far. The National Average Base Hog price dropped another $2.20 to $48.09. The CME Lean Hog Index was 56 cents weaker to $66.59 on 12/15.  

Trader estimates for the Hogs and Pigs report due on Friday range from a 1.2% drop to a 0.4% increase in the hog herd Dec 1 to Dec 1. The average trade guess is to see a 0.5% lighter inventory of 74.475m head. Analysts estimate the Sep-Nov pig crop to be down 1.7% from last year. 

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.29 weaker on Wednesday morning to $81.77. The Tuesday FI hog slaughter was listed as 491k head for a weekly total of 968k head. That is 32k more than last week’s pace but trails the same week last year by 3k head. 

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $70.075, down $0.475,

April 24 Hogs  are at $76.900, down $0.700

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  is at $81.725, unch,,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.