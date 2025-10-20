Hogs Trading with Monday Gains

Lean hog futures are down a nickel in nearby December, with other contracts up 15 to 50 cents. national base hog price from Monday morning was reported at $90.60, up 79 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 47 cents on October 16 at $96.12.

USDA’s FOB pork carcass cutout from the Monday AM report was up 60 cents to $103.30 per cwt. The butt and belly were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter last week at 2.588 million head. That is up 11,000 head from last week but 17,573 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.325, down $0.050,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.950, up $0.175

Apr 26 Hogs is at $89.075, up $0.425,

