Hogs Trading Mixed on Thursday

Lean hog futures are trading with mixed action, as contracts are within 50 cents of unchanged. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $99.62 on Thursday morning, down $2.74. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 41 cents on June 3, at $96.75.

Weekly Export Sales data indicated 36,373 MT of pork sold in the week ending on May 29. That was back up 19.3% from the week prior. China was the buyer of 12,700 MT, with 12,000 MT sold to Mexico. Export Shipments were at 24,077 MT, the lowest in 19 weeks. The top destination was Mexico at 10,500 MT, with 3,400 MT to Japan.

Pork exports during April totaled 582.9 million lbs according to Census data converted to a carcass basis. That was a 3-year low for the month and down 9.1% from March.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Thursday AM report was $107.49, back up 87 cents. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Wednesday was estimated at 483,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 1.423 head. That is down 14,019 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $100.350, up $0.375,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $104.625, down $0.400

Aug 25 Hogs is at $106.975, down $0.525,

