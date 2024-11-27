News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Trading Mixed Through Midday

November 27, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Lean hog futures are mixed with December down 35 cents and other contracts up 17 to 27 cents.  The national average base hog negotiated price was at $87.36 in the Wednesday morning report, down 33 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.90 on November 25, down another 56 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported lower on Wednesday AM, down $1.90 at $89.25 per cwt. The rib, ham, and belly primals were all reported lower, with the latter two leading the charge, down $6.00 and $7.92 respectively. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head, taking the WTD total to 978. That is even with last week and 19,628 head above the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $82.750, down $0.350,

Feb 25 Hogs  are at $88.450, up $0.175

Apr 25 Hogs  is at $91.850, up $0.275,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.