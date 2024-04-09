Hogs Trading Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hogs are trading close to unch on Tuesday, as contracts are within 50 cents of unchanged at midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was not updated on Tuesday morning due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $85.82. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 64 cents higher at $87.05 on April 5.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value up in the Tuesday AM print, with a 48 gain at $100.81. Most primals were higher, with the rib (-$4.48) and belly (-$5.18) reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 472,000 head. That was a 114,000 head jump from last week and a 122,127 head increase from the same Monday last year.

Apr 24 Hogs are at $90.200, up $0.450,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $108.000, up $0.075

Apr 24 Pork Cutout is at $99.950, unch,,

