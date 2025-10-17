Hogs Trading Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are down 2 to 22 cents in the front months, with other contracts leaking lower. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday morning was reported at $89.81, down $1.75 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 61 cents on October 15 at $96.59.

USDA’s FOB pork carcass cutout from the Friday AM report was up $2.57 to $104.74 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower, with the belly up $10.13. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 492,000 head, taking the week to date total at 1.960 million head. That is up 14,000 head from last week and 27,924 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.375, down $0.225,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.925, down $0.175

Apr 26 Hogs is at $88.825, down $0.025,

