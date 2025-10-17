Hogs Trading Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are down 2 to 22 cents in the front months, with other contracts leaking lower. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday morning was reported at $89.81, down $1.75 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 61 cents on October 15 at $96.59.
USDA’s FOB pork carcass cutout from the Friday AM report was up $2.57 to $104.74 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower, with the belly up $10.13. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 492,000 head, taking the week to date total at 1.960 million head. That is up 14,000 head from last week and 27,924 head above the same week last year.
Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.375, down $0.225,
Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.925, down $0.175
Apr 26 Hogs is at $88.825, down $0.025,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- How Much Lower Will Lean Hog Prices Go? 1 Trade to Make Here.
- The Pigs Are Going Out to Pasture, So Sell Lean Hog Futures Here
- Bye Bye BLTs: How Much Lower Can Hogs Go as Peak Grilling Season Ends?
- Lean Hog Futures Are Heating Back Up. Can They Rally Here?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.