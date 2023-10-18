Hogs Trading Mixed at Midday

Current futures prices are within 30c of UNCH at midday, as the Dec and Feb contracts reduce the back months’ premiums. The Dec and Feb hog futures had printed new LoC lows on Tuesday. The National Average Base Hog price was listed at $74.13 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index dropped 51c to $81.60 on 10/13.

Pork cutout futures were also weaker on Tuesday, finishing the session down by $0.67 to $1.12. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell another $1.48 to $88.07 in the Wednesday AM report. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter for Tuesday was 483k head, for a 963k head weekly total. That compares to 972k during last week and 968k head during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $67.850, up $0.300,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $72.200, up $0.150

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $77.650, up $0.325,

