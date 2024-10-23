Hogs Trading Higher on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are posting midday gains of 30 to 97 cents so far on Wednesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.51 on Wednesday morning, up 33 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.34 on October 21, up 11 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $98.40 per cwt in the Wednesday AM release, back up $1.13 from the day prior. The rib, butt, and ham were all reported lower, by a range of 18 cents to $1.38, with the picnic leading the way to the upside, $5.80 higher. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with this week’s total at 976,000 head. That is up 16,000 head from the previous week and 7,236 head larger than the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $80.100, up $0.975,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $83.400, up $0.600

Apr 25 Hogs is at $86.525, up $0.300,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

