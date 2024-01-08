Hogs Trading Higher on Monday

Front month lean hog futures are trading $0.47 to $1 in the black so far. The Feb contract is 20c off the day session’s high. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld for confidentiality. The Friday afternoon quote was $44.56. The CME Lean Hog Index increased by another 67 cents to $65.86 for 1/3.

Pork cutout futures are trading $0.12 to $1.17 higher so far. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.04 stronger on Monday morning to $85.24. USDA reported the week’s pork production at 514.2 million lbs. a 0.3% lag from last year’s start. The first week’s hog slaughter was estimated at 2.381m head, a 1.5% larger kill yr/yr.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $70.525, up $0.525,

April 24 Hogs are at $77.300, up $0.925

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $83.100, up $0.200,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

