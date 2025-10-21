Hogs Trading with Gains at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with 65 to 85 cent gains on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $90.66, up 6 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 54 cents on October 17 at $95.58.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday morning report was down another 9 cents to $101.99 per cwt. The butt and belly were the primals reported higher, reverting from Monday. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday at 492,000 head. That is up 7,000 head from last week and 10,917 head below the same week last year.
Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.925, up $0.850,
Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.425, up $0.700
Apr 26 Hogs is at $89.600, up $0.650,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- How Much Lower Will Lean Hog Prices Go? 1 Trade to Make Here.
- The Pigs Are Going Out to Pasture, So Sell Lean Hog Futures Here
- Bye Bye BLTs: How Much Lower Can Hogs Go as Peak Grilling Season Ends?
- Lean Hog Futures Are Heating Back Up. Can They Rally Here?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.