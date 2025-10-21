Hogs Trading with Gains at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with 65 to 85 cent gains on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $90.66, up 6 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 54 cents on October 17 at $95.58.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday morning report was down another 9 cents to $101.99 per cwt. The butt and belly were the primals reported higher, reverting from Monday. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday at 492,000 head. That is up 7,000 head from last week and 10,917 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $82.925, up $0.850,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.425, up $0.700

Apr 26 Hogs is at $89.600, up $0.650,

