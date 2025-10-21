Stocks

Hogs Trading with Gains at Midday

October 21, 2025 — 07:05 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are trading with 65 to 85 cent gains on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $90.66, up 6 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 54 cents on October 17 at $95.58. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday morning report was down another 9 cents to $101.99 per cwt. The butt and belly were the primals reported higher, reverting from Monday. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday at 492,000 head. That is up 7,000 head from last week and 10,917 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $82.925, up $0.850,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $85.425, up $0.700

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $89.600, up $0.650,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.