Hogs Traders Ready for Tuesday Session

Lean hogs were down 5 cents to $1.40 across most contracts. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.37 on Monday afternoon at $89.78. The CME Lean Hog Index was up just 4 cents on May 9 at $91.32.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up another $2.67 in the Monday PM report at $102.44. The belly ($8.72) led the way higher, with just the picnic reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 461,000 head for Monday. That is 20,000 head below Monday and 2,769 head less than the same Monday last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $91.450, down $0.275,

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $97.475, down $0.900

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $100.050, down $1.400,

