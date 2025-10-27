Stocks

Hogs Traders Looking to Monday Trade

October 27, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted mixed trade on Friday, with contracts within 12 cents of unchanged across the board. December was down just 47 cents last week. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday afternoon was down 82 cents at $85.56. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 55 cents on October 22 at $93.63. 

Heading into the government shutdown, specs were at a record net long. We don’t have CFTC data, though price movement and open interest in the last month would indicate some of those longs have liquidated. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was back up $3.03 to $102.74 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported lower, with the belly up $10.23. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week at 2.584 million head. That is down 4,000 head from last week and 7,299 head below the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $81.900, up $0.125,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.300, down $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $88.950, down $0.025,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.