News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs to Start New Week of Trade

September 11, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The front month hog market closed 15 to 82 cents lower if you look past October’s $1.30 drop. October ended the week at a net $1.52 loss, and Friday pulled Dec into the red as well settling 15c lower Friday to Friday. The October contract still holds a $7.07 premium to Dec. The National Average Base Hog price for Friday afternoon was $1.12 weaker to $79.14. The 9/06 CME Lean Hog Index was 18 cents higher at $86.19.  

CFTC reported managed money at 32,022 contracts net long in lean hogs as of 9/5. That was a 5.4k contract stronger net long as funds rolled out of shorts and into new longs. 

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 26,266 MT of pork sold for the week that ended 8/31. Pork shipments were reported at 30.53 MT for a season total of 1.075 MMT.

Pork cutout futures went into the weekend with Friday losses of 72 to 92 cents. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased by $3.59 on Friday afternoon to $97.80. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week at 2.234m head through Saturday. That is down form 2.252 million head during the same week last year, though the yearly total remains 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace. 

 

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $81.525, down $1.300,

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $74.450, down $0.825

Oct 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $92.825, down $0.725,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.