Hogs to Follow Sharp Loss Last Week

Front month hog prices were another triple digits lower on Friday. Dec and Feb futures gave back another 3% on the day. For Dec hogs that cemented the weekly pullback at $2.92, but the contract printed a very wide $6.68 range through the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price from Friday afternoon was $77.59, down by 50 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was 50 cents higher on 9/20 to $87.17.

CFTC’s weekly Commitment of Traders data showed lean hog spec traders were closing shorts and adding new longs through the week that ended 9/19. That extended their net long by 2,799 contracts to 40,985. Recent data from the CME had October OI down 7.8% on Thursday, and Dec OI down 1.6k contracts (but Dec OI was still net higher for the week through Thursday).

Pork cutout futures went into the weekend with Friday losses of $1.60 to $2.05. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday was cited at $97.26 after another $1.49 drop. Bellies were $10.38 weaker on Friday. USDA estimated this week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.537m head through Saturday. That is 6k head higher wk/wk but trailed the 2.555m head slaughter during the same week last year. The yearly pace remains 1.3% above last year with 91.486m head.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.525, down $1.425,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.175, down $2.300

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.200, down $1.600,

