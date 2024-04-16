Hogs Switch Focus to Tuesday with Stronger Monday Cutout

Lean hogs posted mixed trade on Monday, with the front months 37 to 45 cents higher and other contracts down 10 to 67 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was down 89 cents in the afternoon report to $85.71. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 72 cents higher at $90.56 on April 11.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was higher in the Monday PM print, up $2.40 at $103.60. The loin, ham, and butt primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the way higher, up $19.29. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head. That is 12,000 head above last Monday and a 12,056 head increase from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $94.325, up $0.450,

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $103.750, down $0.500

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $101.575, down $0.675,

