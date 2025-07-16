Hogs Switch Focus to Midweek Trade

Lean hog futures were mixed on Tuesday, with contracts up 70 to down 50 cents in most nearbys, as July rolled off the board. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $112.60 on Tuesday afternoon, up $3.02 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 15 cents at $107.25 on July 11.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday morning was 17 cents higher at $114.02. The ham and belly primals were reported higher, with the other 4 reported lower. Tuesday’s estimated hog slaughter was 474,000 head according to the USDA, taking the weekly total to 941,000. That was 6,000 head below last week and 13,913 head lower than the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $106.850, up $0.150,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $103.925, up $0.700

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $87.475, down $0.200,

