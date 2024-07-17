Hogs Stronger on Wednesday, Cutouts Higher

Lean hogs are trading steady to $1 per hundred higher at midday, with December the firmest. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at 84.66 on Wednesday morning, a $0.22 drop from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $88.62 on July 15, up 20 cents from the previous day.

USDA reported the Tuesday AM Pork Cutout Value $0.39 higher at $101.26. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 477,000 head, which takes this week’s total to 955,000 head. That was 17,000 head above last week and 32,437 head larger than the same week last year.

Aug 24 Hogs are at $91.400, up $0.125,

Oct 24 Hogs are at $73.075, up $0.875

Dec 24 Hogs is at $65.300, up $1.175,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

