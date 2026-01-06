Hogs Starting Monday with Gains

Lean hog futures are showing $2.25 to $2.60 gains so far on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to thin volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 41 cents on December 31 at $81.85.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning tallied net cancellations of 336 MT for 2025, with sales of 53,441 MT for 2026 in the week ending on 12/25. Shipments were pegged at 26,142 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was $1.88 higher at $96.45 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.228 million head. That is 250,000 head above a week ago, but down 41,794 head from the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $86.325, up $2.225,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $91.700, up $2.600

May 26 Hogs are at $95.650, up $2.275,

