Hogs Start the Week Mixed

Hogs were mixed at the close on Monday, as the nearby contracts rallied 25 to 92 cents. The 2024 futures were 5 to 55 cents weaker. August futures ended the month of July with a net $11.52 gain. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.24 higher to $101.71. The CME Lean Hog Index for 7/27 was $105.81, down by 3 cents.

Pork cutout futures were stronger on Monday with 20 cent to $1.07 gains. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased $3.74 to $117.21, as bellies were $15.75 higher to $231.76 (just $10 under the record). USDA reported Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head. That is 20k more than last week and compares to 412k head during the same Monday last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $104.125, up $0.925,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $86.000, up $0.975

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $110.950, up $1.075,

