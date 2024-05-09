Hogs Soft on Thursday

Lean hogs are posting midday weakness on Thursday, as contracts are down 52 to 92 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was down $3.62 in the Thursday morning report at $88.96. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 25 cents on May 7 at $91.28.

Pork export sales were tallied at 24,410 MT in the week that ended on 5/2, a 3-week low. Export shipments totaled 35,012 MT during that same week, a 5-week low.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down 59 cents in the Thursday morning print at $98.70. The loin, butt, and ham were the drivers to the downside this time, with the rest of the primals reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 477,000 head, with the WTD total at 1.436 million head. That is 2,000 head above last week and up 53,456 head from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $92.000, down $0.525,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $97.975, down $0.750

Jul 24 Hogs is at $101.650, down $0.800,

