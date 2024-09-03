Hogs Sneaking Higher on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are up 22 to 52 cents across the front months on Tuesday. The national average base hog price was not reported on Monday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was $86.47 on August 29, down 57 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $3.22 in the Monday AM report at $100.46 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, with the belly up $5.82 to lead the way. USDA estimated the weekly FI hog slaughter at 2.429 million head. That is 74,000 head below the previous week and 42,169 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $82.450, up $0.225,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $73.225, up $0.450

Feb 25 Hogs is at $75.900, up $0.525,

