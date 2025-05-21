Hogs Slipping into Midday

Lean hog futures care steady to 30 cents lower on Wednesday’s midday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $96.60 on Wednesday morning, up $2.09 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 39 cents on May 19, at $91.85.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $100.88, back up 36 cents. The loin and ham primals were reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 484,000 head by the USDA, with this week’s total at 964,000. That was up 17,000 head from the previous week and 11,941 head above the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $99.850, down $0.175,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $103.275, down $0.275

Aug 25 Hogs is at $103.000, unch,,

