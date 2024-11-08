Hogs Slipping at Midday

Lean Hog futures are down 25 to 77 cents so far at midday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $82.23 on Friday morning, an increase of $3.03 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $90.61 on November 6, up another 37 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was sharply higher in the Friday AM report, back up $7.14 at $105.10 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower, with the belly primal the driver to the upside $33.51 higher. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 481,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.946 million head. That is now 4,000 head below the previous week but 10,823 head above the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs are at $80.425, down $0.775,

Feb 25 Hogs are at $84.825, down $0.475

Apr 25 Hogs is at $88.925, down $0.250,

