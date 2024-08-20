Hogs Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are down a dime to 55 cents so far on Tuesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $84.22 on Tuesday morning, up $1.50 from the Monday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.95 on August 16, down 14 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 40 cents the Tuesday AM report at $97.49 per cwt. The picnic and loin primals were reported lower, with the belly leading the way to the upside, $5.20 higher. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 483,000 head. That is even with the previous week and 13,062 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $76.700, down $0.100,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $68.300, down $0.450

Feb 25 Hogs is at $71.700, down $0.525,

