Hogs Slipping as Cash Pulls Back, but Pork Pops Higher

August 07, 2025 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are down a tick to $1.20 across the nearby contracts on Thursday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $107.48 on Thursday morning, falling $6.87 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 4 cents at $109.60 on August 5. 

Export Sales data showed a total of 30,996 MT of pork sold for 2025 in the week of July 31, a 5-week high. Export shipments were tallied at 28,181 MT in that week, the highest out of the last 3.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday PM was up $4.06 at $119.28 per cwt. The picnic was up $11.82, with the belly $7.40 higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 479,000 head for Wednesday, taking the week’s total to 1.386 million head. That was 6,000 head above last week and up 18,409 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs  are at $108.850, down $0.025,

Oct 25 Hogs  are at $90.775, down $1.200

Dec 25 Hogs  is at $83.375, down $1.150,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

