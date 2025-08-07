Hogs Slipping as Cash Pulls Back, but Pork Pops Higher

Lean hog futures are down a tick to $1.20 across the nearby contracts on Thursday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $107.48 on Thursday morning, falling $6.87 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 4 cents at $109.60 on August 5.

Export Sales data showed a total of 30,996 MT of pork sold for 2025 in the week of July 31, a 5-week high. Export shipments were tallied at 28,181 MT in that week, the highest out of the last 3.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday PM was up $4.06 at $119.28 per cwt. The picnic was up $11.82, with the belly $7.40 higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 479,000 head for Wednesday, taking the week’s total to 1.386 million head. That was 6,000 head above last week and up 18,409 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs are at $108.850, down $0.025,

Oct 25 Hogs are at $90.775, down $1.200

Dec 25 Hogs is at $83.375, down $1.150,

