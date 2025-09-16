Hogs Slipping Back on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with marginal 12 to 50 cent losses across most contracts on Tuseday. USDA’s national base hog report from Tuesday morning was reported at $105.97, up a dime from the Monday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was unchanged on September 12 at $106.14.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday morning saw prices down $2.31 at $111.76 per cwt. All primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 490,000 head. That is 2,000 head larger than last week and 16,154 head above the same week last year.
Oct 25 Hogs are at $97.400, down $0.125,
Dec 25 Hogs are at $88.375, down $0.475
Feb 26 Hogs is at $90.325, down $0.125,
