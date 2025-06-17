Hogs Slipping Back on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are trading with weakness on Tuesday, with contracts down a dime to 90 cents. USDA’s daily direct hog report showed no negotiated price reported on light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $106.05 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 89 cents on June 13, at $103.70.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday morning was down 63 cents at $118.85. The rib and butt were the only primals reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 478,000 head. That is down 2,000 from last week but 18,328 head larger than the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 25 Hogs are at $111.700, down $0.100,

Aug 25 Hogs are at $111.900, down $0.775

Oct 25 Hogs is at $95.300, down $0.875,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.