Hogs Slipping Again on Friday

Lean hog futures are posting losses of 17 to 80 cents across the front months at midday. The national average base hog price was reported at 76.87 on Friday morning, down 83 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $86.43 on September 4, up 16 cents from the day prior.

Pork export sales totaled 20,841 MT in the week that ended on August 29, down 50.7% from last week. Mexico was the largest buyer of nearly half at 10,000 MT, with Columbia buying just 1,900 MT. Shipments were a calendar year low at 27,988 MT. The bulk was headed to Mexico at 12,500 MT, with 4,300 MT headed to Japan.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.27 higher in the Friday AM report at $96.14 per cwt. The ham and loin were the only reported higher, but up $5.34 and $1.24, respectively. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 485,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.456 million head. That is well below the previous non-holiday week but 36,681 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $79.900, down $0.800,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $71.575, down $0.475

Feb 25 Hogs is at $75.075, down $0.175,

