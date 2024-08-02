Hogs Slip Lower into the Weekend

Lean hogs posted losses of 17 to 95 cent across most nearby contracts on Friday. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at 84.07 the Friday PM print, down $1.16 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $93.53 on July 31, up another 45 cents from the previous day.

Managed money flipped back to net long in the lean hog futures and options market as of July 30 by 10,574 contracts to 6,144 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back down $1.55 in the Friday PM average carcass quote, at $104.31 per cwt, a reversal of the morning print. All primals were reported lower. USDA estimated the weekly FI hog slaughter at 2.455 million head. That is up 19,000 head from last week and 7,111 head above the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $92.200, down $0.950,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $76.575, down $0.450

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $69.150, down $0.175,

