Hogs Slip Lower on Monday

Lean hogs were lower on Monday with contracts down 27 to 70 cents in the front months at the close. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.60 on Monday afternoon by the USDA, down $1.48 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 69 cents on February 20 at $90.53.

Monday afternoon’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the USDA was up another $1.36 at $98.43 per cwt. The rib and ham were the only primals reported lower, with the rest higher. The USDA Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 490,000 head. That is even with last Monday and up 1,816 head above the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.400, down $0.275,

May 25 Hogs closed at $91.500, down $0.450

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $99.925, down $0.700,

